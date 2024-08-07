iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.24

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.24 and last traded at $110.24, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.14.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.73.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Agency Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,841,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,719,000. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.