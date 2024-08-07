iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.08

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.08 and last traded at $51.10, with a volume of 476885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.36.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.1% during the second quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

