iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.70

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.70 and last traded at $70.51, with a volume of 10884346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.21.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc now owns 50,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. Truefg LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Finally, Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

