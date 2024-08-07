iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 58.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,969 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,610,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,734,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,569,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,198,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,490. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.89.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.