iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Up 1.6%

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.22 and last traded at $41.12. Approximately 5,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 106,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 566.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,013,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,171,000 after purchasing an additional 861,441 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 466,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,271,000 after buying an additional 176,390 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 434,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,965,000 after buying an additional 114,591 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 294,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 98,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 716,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 97,528 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

