iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 507.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. OxenFree Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,544,000. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,931,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IMCG stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,194. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $70.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.91.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

