JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Small Cap Consu upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

JAKK traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.37. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10.

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen bought 10,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $177,347.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,885,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,150,113.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

