James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

James River Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.0% per year over the last three years. James River Group has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect James River Group to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,769. James River Group has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $281.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $188.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.39 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on James River Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on James River Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on James River Group from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

