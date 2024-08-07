James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $188.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.39 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
James River Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 219,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,183. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. James River Group has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $281.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.16.
James River Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on James River Group
About James River Group
James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than James River Group
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.