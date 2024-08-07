Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Shares Gap Down to $13.28

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $10.75. Janus International Group shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 1,508,551 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Janus International Group Trading Down 22.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Janus International Group

In related news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus International Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter valued at $18,954,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 739,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 261,808 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 354.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 336,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 262,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after buying an additional 378,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Featured Articles

