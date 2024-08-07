Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited Declares Dividend of $0.51 (OTCMKTS:JCYGY)

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JCYGY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.95. The stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.82.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile
