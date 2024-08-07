JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

NYSE JELD opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

