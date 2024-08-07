Jito (JTO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $274.43 Million

Jito (JTO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Jito token can now be purchased for about $2.39 or 0.00004194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jito has a total market cap of $274.43 million and $62.30 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jito has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jito Profile

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 124,359,408.9 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.33941109 USD and is up 11.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $121,326,971.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

