Jito Trading 22.7% Lower Over Last Week (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last week, Jito has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. Jito has a market cap of $269.87 million and $79.38 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jito token can currently be bought for $2.35 or 0.00004243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jito Profile

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 124,387,186.7 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.50969575 USD and is up 7.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $65,880,051.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

