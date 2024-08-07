J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $439.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.92 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $169.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.92. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $133.23 and a 12 month high of $176.38.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $369,104.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $141,290.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

