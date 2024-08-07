Joan M. Herman Sells 15,854 Shares of Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) EVP Joan M. Herman sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $71,977.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 799,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,833.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paysign Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.63. 289,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,290. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. Paysign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $245.30 million, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. Paysign had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 34.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Paysign by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its position in shares of Paysign by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Paysign by 49.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Paysign during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in Paysign by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 102,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Paysign from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

