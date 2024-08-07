Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Journey Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

JOY traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.51. Journey Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.10.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. Journey Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of C$52.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Journey Energy will post 0.3452028 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander G. Verge purchased 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.15 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. Also, Director Reginald Stevenson Smith purchased 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.38 per share, with a total value of C$101,400.00. Insiders acquired 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $301,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.49% of the company's stock.

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

