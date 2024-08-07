Kadena Price Reaches $0.43 (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kadena has a market capitalization of $122.82 million and $5.23 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kadena

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,155,559 coins. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kadena (KDA) is a digital currency used for compute payments on the Kadena public chain. It serves as the transaction fee and mining reward within the network. Kadena aims to unite public applications, private blockchains, and interoperable chains, providing a high-bandwidth computer infrastructure. Smart contracts on Kadena are written in Pact, a user-friendly and verifiable language. KDA is used for transactions, staking, and accessing services within the Kadena ecosystem. The project was created by blockchain and technology experts, Will Martino and Stuart Popejoy, to address scalability and security challenges in the industry.”

