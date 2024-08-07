Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KPTI

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

KPTI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. 316,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karyopharm Therapeutics

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 360,744 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $360,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,209 shares in the company, valued at $11,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,275,473 shares of company stock worth $1,234,542 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54,839 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.