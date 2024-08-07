Kava Price Down 25% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 25% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $333.24 million and approximately $9.40 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00036768 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00013179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,949 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

