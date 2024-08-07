Kava Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $326.70 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 6th. Kava has a market cap of $326.70 million and $10.27 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00037037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,949 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

