Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Kellanova by 4.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 256,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.3 %

Kellanova stock opened at $73.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $4,367,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,142,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,114,013.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 778,000 shares of company stock worth $45,509,110 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.