Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $76.00. The stock had previously closed at $62.98, but opened at $74.87. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Kellanova shares last traded at $72.85, with a volume of 2,641,197 shares traded.

K has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on K

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $4,824,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,608,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,264,044.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 778,000 shares of company stock worth $45,509,110. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $150,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,939,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Kellanova by 117.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,278,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,221,000 after buying an additional 689,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after buying an additional 655,686 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.