Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30 to $1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Kennametal also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.20 to $0.30 EPS.

Kennametal Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE KMT traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 679,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,800. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53. Kennametal has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

Insider Activity at Kennametal

In related news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,275.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

