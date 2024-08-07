Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% yr/yr to ~$15.6-15.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.65 billion. Kenvue also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.100-1.200 EPS.

Shares of KVUE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,245,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,216,268. Kenvue has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

