Kevin Brian Cox Sells 33,600 Shares of SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Brian Cox sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $87,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,737,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Brian Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SurgePays alerts:

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Kevin Brian Cox sold 20,915 shares of SurgePays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $63,790.75.

SurgePays Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SURG opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a market cap of $50.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.00. SurgePays, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SurgePays ( NASDAQ:SURG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. SurgePays had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SurgePays, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SurgePays from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SURG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURG. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in SurgePays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in SurgePays by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SurgePays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in SurgePays during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in SurgePays by 50.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About SurgePays

(Get Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.