KeyCorp Raises Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $28.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BRX. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,136,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,802. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

