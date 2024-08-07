KILT Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.28 Million (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. KILT Protocol has a market capitalization of $21.28 million and $54,495.59 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT Protocol is a blockchain platform designed for the decentralised management of digital identities and credentials. Developed by BOTLabs GmbH under the leadership of Ingo Rübe, KILT leverages Substrate to facilitate secure and private verification processes across multiple sectors. This protocol addresses the crucial need for reliable digital identity management while ensuring user privacy and control over personal data.”

