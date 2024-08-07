Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,347 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 130,570.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,163,000 after acquiring an additional 979,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 547,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,570,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IMCG traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.44. 120,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,194. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $70.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

