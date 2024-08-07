Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,518 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Materion worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Materion by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Materion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Materion by 529.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Materion by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Materion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,185.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,185.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,092.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,819. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.13. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $425.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

