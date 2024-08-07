Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,038 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 36,650,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,974 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,924,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,920,000 after purchasing an additional 40,387 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,210,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,769 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,946,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,222,000 after purchasing an additional 366,603 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,478,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,476,000 after buying an additional 92,909 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.34. 7,648,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,719,245. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14. The stock has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.