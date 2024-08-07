Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,564 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after buying an additional 876,790 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,634,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,251,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,620,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,419. The company has a market cap of $179.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $119.06.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

