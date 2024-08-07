Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,489,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of IUSG traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.06. The company had a trading volume of 461,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,131. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $90.71 and a 1-year high of $133.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

