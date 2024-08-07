Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 141.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 176,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after buying an additional 30,955 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5,620.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 213,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after purchasing an additional 210,202 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.04. 21,688,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,221,618. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $193.47. The firm has a market cap of $804.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

