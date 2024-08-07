Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,982,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,819,000 after acquiring an additional 243,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,255,000 after purchasing an additional 216,849 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 185,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $18,792,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL stock traded down $5.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.08. 1,619,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,491. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $146.75.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.