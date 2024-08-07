Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 130.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,023. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

