Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,759. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.22. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $207.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

