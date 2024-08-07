Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $406,000 in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,832,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,517 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,620 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,847,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,495,000 after purchasing an additional 39,985 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,471,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,065,000 after buying an additional 1,653,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,388,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,325,000 after buying an additional 272,238 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SPTL stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.38. 5,820,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,778. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $29.50.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.