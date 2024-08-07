Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,118 Shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Free Report) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 41,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Stock Performance

BUFQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,146 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.87 million, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BUFQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs. BUFQ was launched on Jun 15, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.