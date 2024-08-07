Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 994 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 57,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 66,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,060,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,466. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $70.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.91. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

