Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT traded down $6.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $514.43. 653,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,169. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $609.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $570.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

