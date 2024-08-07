KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in KLA by 2,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of KLAC traded up $12.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $716.22. 1,195,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $807.14 and its 200-day moving average is $725.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,332 shares of company stock worth $9,031,630 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.29.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

