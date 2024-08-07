KOK (KOK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $84,878.09

KOK (KOK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 7th. KOK has a market cap of $552,856.11 and approximately $84,878.09 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 46.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009745 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,350.56 or 1.00857825 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008203 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007855 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00120879 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $58,154.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

