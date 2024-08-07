KRYZA Exchange Price Tops $0.0076 on Exchanges (KRX)

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, KRYZA Exchange has traded up 0% against the dollar. One KRYZA Exchange token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KRYZA Exchange has a market cap of $60.00 million and approximately $1,098.47 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KRYZA Exchange alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000121 BTC.

KRYZA Exchange Token Profile

KRYZA Exchange’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. The official website for KRYZA Exchange is www.kryza.io. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken.

KRYZA Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.00759821 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRYZA Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KRYZA Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KRYZA Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KRYZA Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KRYZA Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.