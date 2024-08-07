Kusama Price Tops $16.00 on Top Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $16.00 or 0.00029173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $244.95 million and approximately $21.36 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kusama

Kusama launched on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 15,304,916 coins and its circulating supply is 15,304,885 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official message board is guide.kusama.network/docs/community. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain network designed to facilitate rapid innovation and testing of new blockchain projects before they are deployed on Polkadot. It uses a similar codebase and infrastructure as Polkadot, allowing developers to experiment with fewer constraints. The KSM token is essential for network operations, including staking, governance, and bonding for parachain creation. Founded by Gavin Wood, Kusama serves as a crucial testing ground for the broader Polkadot ecosystem.”

