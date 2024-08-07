Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Holdings Cut by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,321 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $266,000.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ KYMR traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.46. 266,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,393. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $48.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at $27,635,229.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,272.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,480.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,635,229.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,345 shares of company stock valued at $19,279,932. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.