Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stake Boosted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 240.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 49,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $54,283,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $940,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KD. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Kyndryl Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Kyndryl stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.14. 645,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,583. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kyndryl

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $802,134.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,111.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

