Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LH. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.15.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.67. 666,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,330. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $238.46.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,838,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,016,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,991,000 after purchasing an additional 209,308 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.