Lakeside Holding Ltd.’s Quiet Period Will End on August 7th (NASDAQ:LSH)

Lakeside’s (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 7th. Lakeside had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 28th. The total size of the offering was $6,750,000 based on an initial share price of $4.50. During Lakeside’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Lakeside Trading Up 2.7 %
Lakeside stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Lakeside has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.37.
Lakeside Company Profile
