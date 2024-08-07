LandWolf (SOL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.89 Million (WOLF)

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. LandWolf (SOL) has a total market cap of $90.29 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. One LandWolf (SOL) token can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LandWolf (SOL) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000121 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Profile

LandWolf (SOL)’s genesis date was June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,864,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,864,990 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. The official website for LandWolf (SOL) is thereallandwolf.com.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,865,003.992891. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00834174 USD and is up 24.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,822,516.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LandWolf (SOL) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LandWolf (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LandWolf (SOL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LandWolf (SOL) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.